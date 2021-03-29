GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of GrowGeneration worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GRWG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $44.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 880.18 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

