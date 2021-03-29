LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 316,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,361 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWD. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 46,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 28,186 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 37,500.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 72,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 33,172 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ KBWD opened at $19.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%.

