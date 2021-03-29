LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,364 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,894 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar stock opened at $85.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $110,355.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,730.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,389.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,536 shares of company stock worth $2,845,096. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.65.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

