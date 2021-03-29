LPL Financial LLC Acquires 11,684 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,684 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. White Square Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after acquiring an additional 25,476 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $138.27 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of -209.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.42 and a 200-day moving average of $137.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $3,652,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,098,248.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,557 shares of company stock valued at $34,158,410. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

