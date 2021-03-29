LPL Financial LLC Sells 13,419 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,924 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 13,419 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 362.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1,582.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 481,519 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $17,305,000 after acquiring an additional 452,904 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,271,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in EOG Resources by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 224,337 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EOG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.56.

NYSE:EOG opened at $74.88 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.00 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

