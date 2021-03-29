KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,633 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 319.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.19.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $20.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.22. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

