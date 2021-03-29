LPL Financial LLC Has $4.63 Million Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EDU opened at $14.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.74. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $887.69 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

