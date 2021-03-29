USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) will post sales of $41.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for USA Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.70 million. USA Technologies posted sales of $43.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that USA Technologies will report full year sales of $162.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $158.00 million to $164.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $188.63 million, with estimates ranging from $185.90 million to $191.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover USA Technologies.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.43 million. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 22.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on USAT shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAT. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in USA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $688,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in USA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,048,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in USA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $11,306,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in USA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $11,898,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Technologies stock opened at $11.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $777.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 2.10. USA Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $12.78.

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

