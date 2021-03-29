LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Invesco by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1,994.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at $316,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $3,194,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $24.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $26.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

In other Invesco news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

