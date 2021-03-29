Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,056 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,308.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,458 shares of company stock valued at $481,019. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $77.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.83 and its 200-day moving average is $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.68 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.