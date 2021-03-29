Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 24,783 PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,783 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of PTC by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PTC by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,646,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $32,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,387.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total transaction of $757,581.07. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,365. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC opened at $135.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.96 and a twelve month high of $147.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.98.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. PTC’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.44.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

