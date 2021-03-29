Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Eventbrite worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EB opened at $22.66 on Monday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.68 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. Analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

