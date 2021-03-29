Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 10,144 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.38% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares during the period.

HSPX opened at $44.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $52.89.

