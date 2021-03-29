Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PZA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $26.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $27.39.

