Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 216,275 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 216,275 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in EchoStar by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,952,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Get EchoStar alerts:

SATS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on EchoStar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, insider Anders N. Johnson bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $469,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $515,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $24.58 on Monday. EchoStar Co. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $489.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.00 million. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. EchoStar’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.