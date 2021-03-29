Insider Selling: The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $106,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,504.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $45.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.92 million, a P/E ratio of 169.19 and a beta of 1.27. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Joint by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Joint by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 21,986 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Joint by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 63,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JYNT shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Joint from $33.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Joint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

