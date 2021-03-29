Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 264,642 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,738,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,059,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,287,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $13.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

LUMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.26.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.