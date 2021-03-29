Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Position Trimmed by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,685,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,991 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 132.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,483,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,217 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $21,732,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 124.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,418,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 786,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,721,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,917,000 after acquiring an additional 630,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $21.35 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.