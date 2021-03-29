LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stake Lessened by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,723 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LYB stock opened at $105.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.79. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $112.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

