Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 5,881 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,881 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.30% of Core Laboratories worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,047,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,774,000 after buying an additional 142,829 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 374,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 103,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,617,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,408,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLB opened at $30.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

CLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

