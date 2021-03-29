Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Update

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CET stock opened at $37.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.35. Central Securities has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $37.83.

In other news, VP Andrew J. O’neill purchased 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.08 per share, with a total value of $48,859.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simms C. Browning purchased 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.20 per share, with a total value of $35,414.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,997.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,277 shares of company stock valued at $114,306. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CET. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Central Securities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Central Securities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in Central Securities by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Central Securities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. 11.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

