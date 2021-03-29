TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Update

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the February 28th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of TTDKY stock opened at $142.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.75. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. TDK has a 12-month low of $68.41 and a 12-month high of $175.64.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TDK will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TDK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

