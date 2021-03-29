The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.36 Million Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,067 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,275,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,377,000 after purchasing an additional 476,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,200,000 after purchasing an additional 282,875 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,704,000 after purchasing an additional 463,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 471.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,650,000 after purchasing an additional 880,790 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KCG upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

Shares of KNX opened at $47.77 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average of $42.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

