The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $6.46 Million in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,458,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.18% of PROG as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRG opened at $44.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.64 million. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRG shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In other news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

