The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.69 Million Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 54.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 36.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.63.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $104.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.64. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $110.66.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

