Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,773 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $298.12 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $143.26 and a twelve month high of $339.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.77.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

