Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 578,353 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,378,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,426,000 after acquiring an additional 401,898 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after acquiring an additional 791,605 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,950,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 951,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 23,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 497,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,232 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.11.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 5,344 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $103,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 75,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $1,396,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,344 shares of company stock worth $6,457,441. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.64 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

