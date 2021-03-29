Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,115,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,767,000 after buying an additional 107,210 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 241,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,259,000 after buying an additional 29,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADPT opened at $38.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -40.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.69. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $202,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 6,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $377,825.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,345,533 shares of company stock worth $70,016,276. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

