Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,149 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Glaukos worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $85.58 on Monday. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -51.87 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.07 and its 200-day moving average is $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.73.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $1,327,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

