Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 265,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,065 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,081,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,272,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,810 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,112,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,722,000 after buying an additional 2,326,253 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $20.87 on Monday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The company had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

