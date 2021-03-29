274,777 Shares in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 274,777 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.28% of Inseego as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,705,000 after acquiring an additional 366,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after buying an additional 37,260 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 150.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 257,255 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 30.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 65,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

INSG opened at $9.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $992.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.92. Inseego Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on INSG shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

In other Inseego news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

