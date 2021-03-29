Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,351 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.8% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,366,111 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $712,029,000 after buying an additional 1,003,022 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in Apple by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 78,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $121.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

