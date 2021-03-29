Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $39.10 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,694 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.5% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 301.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.42 and its 200 day moving average is $122.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
