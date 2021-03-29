Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 892.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,731,000 after acquiring an additional 257,061 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,786,000 after acquiring an additional 171,719 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 248,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,471,000 after acquiring an additional 164,122 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth $20,212,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 74.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 242,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,366,000 after acquiring an additional 103,123 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $281.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.44. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $171.38 and a 52 week high of $299.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.10 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

