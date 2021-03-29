Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 56,532 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1,278.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGVT stock opened at $76.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.94. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $79.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.56. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

