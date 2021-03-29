Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,429 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.6% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.42 and its 200 day moving average is $122.91.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

