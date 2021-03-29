78 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth $219,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,754,000 after acquiring an additional 42,697 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $578.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $596.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $573.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $320.30 and a 1-year high of $689.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $789.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

