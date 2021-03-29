Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 509.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 15,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EAF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EAF opened at $11.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

