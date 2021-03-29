Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,112 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,293 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 22,021 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 411,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $20.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $16.34.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $223.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

In other news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

