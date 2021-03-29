Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,081 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,511 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

Shares of BXS opened at $33.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS).

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.