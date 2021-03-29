Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,328,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,006 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $29,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLI opened at $16.18 on Monday. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 442,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $6,413,420.00. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mack-Cali Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

