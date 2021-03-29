Northern Trust Corp Sells 37,150 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,204,715 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,150 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $28,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 64.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 36,251 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 7.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in TowneBank by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $31.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.17.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOWN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

