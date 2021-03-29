Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Sells $254,982.28 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 6,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $254,982.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Donald Brisbin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,144 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $256,398.16.

On Monday, March 15th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 6,769 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $314,284.67.

On Thursday, March 11th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 4,865 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $227,536.05.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $37.20 on Monday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86. The firm has a market cap of $455.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.41 million. Analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Willdan Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Willdan Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Willdan Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

