Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury Sells 7,500 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $473,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $597,225.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,430,250.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $577,050.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Daniel Bradbury sold 12,113 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $948,326.77.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Daniel Bradbury sold 30,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,700.00.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $59.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.05. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.74 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. Castle Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTL has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

