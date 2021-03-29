Northern Trust Corp Has $28.61 Million Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,803 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.21% of Albany International worth $28,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Albany International by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIN opened at $83.28 on Monday. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day moving average is $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $226.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.88 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. Research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

In related news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $82,640.00. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

