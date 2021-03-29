Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Director Sells $332,759.96 in Stock

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TREX stock opened at $91.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $107.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.20.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,197,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,202,000 after purchasing an additional 105,744 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,091,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,560,000 after acquiring an additional 298,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,143 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,164,000 after acquiring an additional 756,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TREX shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.28.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

