Loop Capital Increases RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $600.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $520.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RH has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $508.22.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $578.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a 12 month low of $84.61 and a 12 month high of $581.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $486.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.33.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,658,000 after purchasing an additional 72,089 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in RH by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in RH by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.