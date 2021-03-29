Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 281,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $29,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 12.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 62.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in LGI Homes by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,079,000 after buying an additional 21,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Duncan S. Gage bought 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.55 per share, for a total transaction of $95,872.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,847.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 9,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total value of $1,295,168.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,581.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,752 shares of company stock valued at $9,597,510. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

LGIH opened at $151.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $151.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LGIH shares. KeyCorp began coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

