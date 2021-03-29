RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $610.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $570.00 to $610.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $476.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $508.22.
Shares of NYSE RH opened at $578.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a 1-year low of $84.61 and a 1-year high of $581.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $486.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,280,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,334,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in RH by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
Read More: Dividend Yield
Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.