RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $610.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $570.00 to $610.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $476.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $508.22.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $578.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a 1-year low of $84.61 and a 1-year high of $581.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $486.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.33.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The company had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,280,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,334,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in RH by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

