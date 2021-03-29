Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 655,360.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,768 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Curis were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Curis in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Curis during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

CRIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

In related news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $25,021.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,362 shares in the company, valued at $771,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $11.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $671.10 million, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. Curis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $13.44.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

